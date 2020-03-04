Pricewaterhouse Coopers

China to overtake US by 2018 - PwC
China will overtake the US as the world's largest economy by 2018 as the global financial crisis propels the shift in economic power to emerging countries, says PricewaterhouseCoopers.

