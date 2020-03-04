Pricewaterhouse Coopers
UK financial services optimism slumps to nine-year low on Brexit concerns
CBI/PwC survey for Q4 2016
A test of strength for Europe's banks
Are you ready for the healthcare revolution?
US HEALTHCARE
Asset managers 'most optimistic' as profits rise for third quarter in row
Investment managers' optimism about their business prospects rose for the third consecutive quarter, despite difficult conditions for the financial services sector, according to the latest survey from the CBI/PwC.
UPDATE: ABI expects riot costs will hit £100m
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) today said it anticipates the cost of nationwide riots to insurers will reach £100m.
B&B shares are worthless, finds review
Bradford & Bingley (B&B) shareholders had their hopes of compensation dashed today after an independent assessor upheld his previous ruling against a payout.
China to overtake US by 2018 - PwC
China will overtake the US as the world's largest economy by 2018 as the global financial crisis propels the shift in economic power to emerging countries, says PricewaterhouseCoopers.
UK must up EM presence to avoid 'slow lane of history' - PwC
UK companies must develop their presence in emerging markets or risk being left behind "in the slow lane of history", says PwC.
Bradford & Bingley shareholders face no compensation
Former shareholders of Bradford & Bingley should not get any compensation after the troubled lender was divided and sold, an independent valuer says.
Investment management firms end 2009 on a high
Investment management companies saw out 2009 on a high with sustained profitability and increased confidence, a survey suggests.
In the firing line
With the Keydata debacle, have investors' concerns switched from counterparty to provider risk?