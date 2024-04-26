Ex-Odey AM partner James Kostoris exits Lancaster IM after five months

Former Odey Asset Management partner James Kostoris has left Lancaster Investment Management just five months after joining the firm.
He will join Barry Norris' Argonaut Capital to set up the firm's distribution team. Kostoris used to head UK and US sales at Odey AM, and moved to Lancaster IM in November alongside fund managers James Hanbury and Jamie Grimston following the transfer of five Odey AM and Brook Asset Management funds to the firm as the two businesses shut down. Odey Asset Management to wind down business The strategies in question were the LF Brook Absolute Return, Brook Absolute Return IRL, Brook Developed Markets, Brook Absolute Return Focus and LF Odey Opus funds. They have since been renamed ...
