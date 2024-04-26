Ex-Odey AM partner James Kostoris exits Lancaster IM after five months

Joins Argonaut Capital

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Former Odey Asset Management partner James Kostoris has left Lancaster Investment Management just five months after joining the firm.

He will join Barry Norris' Argonaut Capital to set up the firm's distribution team. Kostoris used to head UK and US sales at Odey AM, and moved to Lancaster IM in November alongside fund managers James Hanbury and Jamie Grimston following the transfer of five Odey AM and Brook Asset Management funds to the firm as the two businesses shut down. Odey Asset Management to wind down business The strategies in question were the LF Brook Absolute Return, Brook Absolute Return IRL, Brook Developed Markets, Brook Absolute Return Focus and LF Odey Opus funds. They have since been renamed ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Concerns mount over Coutts' plans to move £2bn of client funds out of UK

Trio of Aviva Investors funds fail to deliver value to investors as performance suffers

More on People moves

Allianz GIobal Investors star bond manager Mike Riddell exits to join Fidelity
People moves

Allianz GIobal Investors star bond manager Mike Riddell exits to join Fidelity

Funds to be run by global markets team

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 02 May 2024 • 2 min read
European Assets trust replaces lead manager as performance lags
People moves

European Assets trust replaces lead manager as performance lags

Mine Tezgul to succeed Sam Cosh

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 02 May 2024 • 2 min read
Canaccord Genuity WM promotes David Muncaster to group head of distribution
People moves

Canaccord Genuity WM promotes David Muncaster to group head of distribution

Newly created role

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 01 May 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot