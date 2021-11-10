Editor's letter: A shot in the arm?

The increased likelihood that life would once again return to normal caused the MSCI All-Country World index to surpass its previous record high, while the FTSE 100 saw its biggest single-day jump since before the pandemic.

It was after this that the ‘growth-versus-value' debate reared its head, with sectors that were particularly hard hit by Covid, as well as cyclical stocks, experiencing rapid rebounds.

In an IW article published less than a week after the Pfizer announcement, Antipodes Partners' client portfolio manager Alison Savas said investors who "continue pouring into growth at any price are playing a risky game", and that investors should increase their exposure to value stocks.

In the same article, however, co-manager of the TB Wise Multi-Asset Income fund Tony Yarrow warned that UK value investors had suffered a "number of false dawns" over recent years, and they needed to "distinguish between genuine bargains and value traps".

As it transpired, the start to 2021 was a rocky one, with the FTSE 100 - an index full of cyclical and value-style stocks - having fallen by 7.2% by the end of Q1, according to data from FE fundinfo. The index has since recovered and is now up 15.8% year to date, while the MSCI ACWI has gained 18.5%.

Meanwhile bonds have struggled, with investment-grade and sovereign debt posting losses and high-yield bonds returning very little.

"This picture seems to fit with the view that a recovery, and an inflationary one, is coming, as investors cast aside the fear and gloom that characterised the first half of 2020, although it does not exclude the possibility that stagflation is coming our way," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"Looking at the major geographic options available to stockmarket investors, it has been a case of America first and the rest nowhere for much of the past decade, but that picture has begun to subtly change.

"Since ‘Pfizer Monday,' the US stockmarket has still offered a terrific total return in sterling terms of 28% but it has lagged two other arenas - Eastern Europe and the UK."

Given both markets have hefty allocations to commodities, their outperformance also reflects which equity sectors have done well since Pfizer Monday, according to Mould.

"You would have been hard-pressed to think of two sectors that did worse during the initial stages of the pandemic," he said.

"But the worst-case scenario did not materialise, oil prices have rallied and banks have begun to write back some of their loan loss provisions, returning to the dividend list and in many cases launching share prices for good measure."

Investors' biggest fear is often a black swan event, given unpredictability is more often than not synonymous with stockmarket sell-offs. But as Pfizer Monday proved - and is still proving now - one sudden event can have a positive impact on areas that people feared may never recover.

But, as Mould said: "If ever there was a good example of the old adage that ‘you can have good news and cheap stocks, just not both at the same time' then this is surely it."