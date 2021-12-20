How much further does the US market have to go?

They are the old 11-plus and they warm you up for the more challenging questions that you might like to play with:

What are the next numbers in the sequence?

5.4 5.4 5.3 5.4 6.2 6.8 … …

7.3 7.8 8.3 8.6 8.6 9.6 … …

How about?

1.50 1.35 1.35 1.60 1.50 1.50 … …

All of these are the last six-monthly readings of US stats, taking us up to the end of November. The first one is the CPI, known to everyone as the inflation rate. This most recent reading of 6.8% has distinguished itself by being the highest since June 1982, when the Falklands war was on and Jimmy Connors won Wimbledon. The second is the PPI, previously known as the wholesale price index, and that latest reading is the highest since this series started in 2009.

The last one looks trickier. Stuck around 1.5%. This is the US 10-year Treasury yield, taken at the same data points. It is known as the universal risk-free rate and we use it to get the real yield by taking the inflation rate away from it. By doing nothing, this latest data point has also knocked the cover off the ball by creating a real yield of -5.3% and bouncing into the record books as the lowest real yield since 1975.

Global Equity Outlook: Increased volatility with continued US outperformance There is some small movement as this persists. The Fed has been ridiculed into dropping the word 'transient' and is mooting a few small interest rate rises next year, maybe even from Spring!

Meanwhile, in the real world, concept stocks have already decided the game is up. Anything that just trades on its sales, be it memes or technology or biotech, is crashing like it is 2000 all over again. After 16th March of 2000, that is.

Mega-cap growth, supported by its tremendous earnings growth and cash flow, is getting shaken and there are fewer and fewer apples left on the tree. The valuations seem safer, discounted as they are, against that 1.5% bond rate; yet one by one they are falling away. The biggest Apple, looking to be the last on the tree, made a valuation of $2.99trn for a few minutes this week and the symbolism is so great we do not know if it will hit the big $3 trillion in five days or five years. The market likes games like that.

Into this world of extremes and rapid leadership change stepped the Omicron virus on 25 October, a Thanksgiving surprise and a halt in the reopening trade which had been pottering along more in hope than conviction.

Now we in the west are all adjusting to the prospect of regular boosters and Pfizer's Paxlovid pills when we get it. In the east, however, zero Covid tolerance remains in vogue and this will prolong the supply chain problems as they tie themselves in greater knots trying to inhibit this more virulent strain. I just mention this as we return to painting the picture for 2022 because, as ever, it seems the more disruptive the pandemic is, the more the cork of inflation and behavioural change is pushed underwater, gaining potential energy for a future explosion.

Already labour knows its worth. Layoffs are low and jobless claims hit the lowest since 1969 this month. Pay demands are rising across all ranges and the Americans, as they do, invented a name for the behavioural change: The Great Resignation.

'Where are we now? 'Well, by loose analogy, I would say all this is nearer the start of Bowie's career than the end. The mega-cap growth looks like the Nifty 50 at their top in 1972 and, like them, they will always be with us. I am not including Kodak, Polaroid or Schlitz Brewing but bear with me. There are also greater deflationary forces today, so big growth today may even outperform again before the full 17-year hiatus

However, where to be now is as follows: best are banks with big consumer mortgage exposure. Record-low interest rates, record house price growth: +20% year-on-year for the country, with many cities +30% (Case-Shiller index), an American would be remiss not to mortgage to the max. The housing boom has far to run and the builders and their suppliers still look attractive.

We like all cheap stocks, which cannot be caught in supply, labour, or margin squeezes. Cheap does not care if discount rates rise. We also like primary producers which cannot be caught by slowdown in China. This includes most metals, softs, fertilisers and energy. We like the rest of the financials, if they are cheap, and we like the old fashioned as it takes over from the new. As I write, on a day of some violence to last year's heroes, astonishingly, four of the original Nifty Fifty make all-time highs: Pepsi, McDonald's, Procter & Gamble and that big-cap stock of the quarter, Pfizer. There is a reversion to the long-forgotten.

As to the indices, it depends on the Fed. I expect the fear of rate rises will inhibit the S&P 500 even as they don't come. The NASDAQ 100 deserves to be down, having had far too good a time of it for the last decade. But do not give up on the States, there are plenty of other indices which will be up in this environment, even if investors have currently forgotten what they are. It's a big market and the commitment to recovery will make a good investing environment.

Richard de Lisle is manager of the VT De Lisle America fund