Stock Spotlight: US drug price negotiation not an immediate threat to Pfizer

Since the Covid-19 pandemic has tapered off, Pfizer has found itself lost amid a changing strategy, suffering major year-on-year losses versus its pandemic peak.

President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act passed in 2022, a feature of which sought to bring down drug costs for those on Medicare, the government national insurance program for over 65s.

Through using the government to negotiate for the price of common pharmaceuticals on Medicare, Biden pledged to bring costs down for pensioners, with the first ten drugs eligible announced last week.

Pfizer's blood thinner drug Eliquis was included on the list, which Sheena Berry, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said brought in revenues of $6.5bn for the firm last year.

Ismail Rashid, equity analyst at Charles Stanley, explained that although Pfizer had exposure to drugs included in Medicare, he noted the programme would not be implemented until 2028, softening the immediate impact on the firm.

Damien Conover, director of healthcare equity strategy at Morningstar, said its forecast for the company was still optimistic: "We view the outlook for Pfizer as fairly steady growth over the next couple years, excluding the expected Covid-19 sales declines."

Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, described the firm as a "victim of its own Covid success", peaking at a $60 share price in December 2021, according to data from ii, before falling to $35.78 today (4 September), with a 30% drop this year alone.

"At the height of the pandemic, the company became the first pharmaceutical group to achieve $100bn of sales, driven largely by the success of its Covid-19 vaccine," said Hunter.

Rashid added the vaccine had "missed sales expectations this year", since the severity of the illness has been reduced and vaccine utilisation remained subdued as a result.

Earlier this year, the company reported the vaccine was expected to bring in sales of around $13.5bn in 2023, a decline of almost 70% from 2022, while sales of its antiviral drug are expected to fall by almost 60%, noted Hunter.

As a result, underlying profits slumped 67%, according to its recent second-quarter results, while revenue declined 54%.

Conover said that one of the biggest "growing concerns" for the firm had been falling expectations for a longer duration of its coronavirus product sales.

However, Conover noted the boom Pfizer experienced over the pandemic created a "massive windfall of cash", which the firm was now using to create new drugs and help fund acquisitions.

As demand for coronavirus products had "dried up", Pfizer had since been looking for ways to "refresh the product pipeline" through heavy investment in research and development, explained Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Pfizer had been "spending heavily" on research and development to mitigate this, Hunter said, and had proposed a $43bn deal to acquire cancer specialist Seagen, which it said could add $10bn of sales by 2030.

In 2020, Pfizer also moved to spin off its generics business Upjohn to Mylan to create a new listed company Viatris, while also divesting from consumer healthcare exposure with GSK's demerger of the newly created company Haleon, explained Rashid.

However, Lund-Yates cautioned there were "significant hurdles to success" for the firm's new strategy, including take-up by patients and regulatory approvals.

"Only about one in five make it from pre-clinical research all the way through to regulatory approval," she said. "And while Pfizer's programme of product launches is broadly on track, there have been a few delays along the way."

This focus on growth in new medicine and away from generic represented a shift in strategy for the group, with Berry arguing that 2023 could be viewed as a "transition year" as it moves its coronavirus offerings to a commercial setting, integrates recent acquisitions and begins to launch its new products.

The group had received six approvals and launched four drugs in the first six months of 2023, with more expected in the second half, targeting 19 new products within an 18-month timeframe.

This pipeline of new products includes potential candidates such as an oral GLP-1 for obesity, gene therapies for haemophilia A and B, a gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and candidates for oncology indications, she explained.

Even as the group develops new products, the issue of exclusive drugs becoming generic after a period loomed over Pfizer, with Lund-Yates arguing that some key "blockbuster" medicines were approaching the so-called patent cliff.

"Between 2025 and 2030, the company is facing the loss of exclusivity over several key products which together account for around $17bn of revenue," she said, with Pfizer's Viagra sales falling over 75% following its loss of exclusivity outside of the US.

While patent pressures continue to increase for Pfizer, Conover argued that next generation drugs "should help mitigate the generic pressures".

"Pfizer's strong record of commercialising blockbuster therapies make it worthy of consideration as part of a diversified portfolio," concluded Lund-Yates. "It is trading at the lower end of its peer group, which reflects the sizeable chunk of revenues that need to be filled as Covid-19 revenues fall, which is the key risk to be aware of."