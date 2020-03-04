Oyster
Italy's Budget: Will it determine the fate of the country's beleaguered government bonds?
The election of an anti-establishment government in Italy sent investors fleeing and Italian government bonds (BTPs) witnessed record outflows earlier this year. Antonio Ruggeri, manager of the OYSTER European Corporate Bonds fund at SYZ Asset Management,...
What a strengthening yen means for Japanese equities
Stronger yen will translate into larger current account surplus
What is the long-term growth potential of luxury goods?
The luxury industry has entered a phase of consolidation. Luxury goods companies have to rethink strategies as the implosion of the gift-giving bubble, the store openings euphoria, and shifting consumption patterns have led to an increasingly competitive...
Europe: The challenge of finding the best prospects in a diverging union
The investment approach of five managers
Why a lift in US rates is still possible this year
Economy is rebounding
Why now is the time to back Burberry
European leader in digital luxury development
Which stocks are bucking the dividend slowdown and which are best avoided?
Fund managers reveal telecoms, housebuilders and retail as some of the sectors they believe will be able to continue their strong run in 2016, alongside the trouble spots.
How to exploit emerging market panic and energy weakness
Over the past couple of months, Oyster's Claire Shaw has actively increased the fund's exposure to emerging markets as it is one of the most out of favour themes in the market right now.
Part II: What is your outlook for global high yield bonds?
In the second of a two-part series, Investment Week asks managers for their views on high yield following the sector sell-off in Q3 and how they are gaining exposure.
Which financial stocks offer the best potential? (Part II)
In the second of a two-part Big Question, Investment Week asks which financial services companies are standing out as the sector's recovery continues
Syz AM brings absolute return funds to UK retail market
Swiss fund group Syz Asset Management is bringing its institutional absolute return strategy to UK investors through its Oyster Absolute Return fund range.