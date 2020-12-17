iM Global Partner adds hedge fund replication strategy to OYSTER range

iM Global Partner has launched a UCITS-compliant absolute return strategy run by Dynamic Beta investments (DBi) into the European market.

DBi co-founders Andrew Beer and Mathias Mamou-Mani will manage the OYSTER Stable Return SICAV fund, which will provide investors with an all-weather strategy focused on delivering stable hedge fund returns to institutional and retail investors with competitive fees, daily liquidity and transparency.

It will look to replicate the portfolios of leading hedge funds using liquid exchange traded products using a proprietary replication process to outperform institutional-quality hedge funds, at an annual management fee of 0.8%.

iM Global Partner launches US value UCITS fund

Asset management CIO at iM Global Philippe Uzan said DBi was "perhaps the only liquid alternative firm to have consistently outperformed hedge funds over time by pioneering the concept of fee disintermediation and alpha generation".

Beer, MD of DBi, added: "For more than a decade, Mathias and I have been singularly focused on how to outperform leading hedge funds with less downside risk, equitable fees and daily liquidity.

"We believe that hedge fund investors deserve more alpha and we are fortunate to have partners who share our vision."

The first replication strategy used is DBi's Equity Hedge Low Volatility, which iM Global said leverages the talent and resources of some of the world's most sophisticated equity long/short hedge funds in order to deliver equity-like returns with lower risk over time.

iM Global Partner reveals flagship Oyster Sustainable Europe fund

The second is DBi's Managed Futures strategy, which is a proven diversifier with almost no correlation to equities, and seeks to provide capital protection during periods of market stress.

The third component of the fund will comprise active positions in highly liquid futures contracts. iM Global said the fund would not invest in illiquid assets, single stocks or bonds, or OTC derivatives. DBi also employs a risk mitigation overlay to enable the fund to target long-term volatility of 5%.

DBi said it seeks to replicate pre-fee returns within the fund. As of November 2020, DBi's Equity Hedge composite has outperformed the HFRX Equity Hedge index by 5% per annum net of fees since inception, while the DBi Managed Futures strategy has outperformed the SG CTA index at an annual rate of 4.7% net of fees since inception.

New York-based DBi was founded by Beer and Mamou-Mani in 2012 and has been an affiliated partner of iM Global since 2018. The founders have 25 and 13 respective years of experience in asset management and have worked together since 2008.