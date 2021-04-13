No magic formula needed: Three simple pillars to navigate credit markets in 2021

Is long-term lending is better than short-term trading?

The combination of slowly improving economic data, the implied backing of the US Federal Reserve, and positive vaccine news provides the market with supportive tailwinds moving into 2021. But while optimism is returning to markets, tightening credit spreads, 2021 promises to be a challenging year.

The pandemic's legacy will leave deep economic scars and we are likely to see further market dislocation as the winners and losers become more clearly defined.

Against this backdrop, plotting a safe course through US credit markets demands conviction and discipline.

While the pandemic might be a once-in-a-century event, acute volatility periods are nothing new in financial markets.

To navigate through these periods of distress, we suggest three time-tested investment pillars approaching credit markets this year.

Pillar 1: Look for a wide margin of safety

The worst outcome in corporate bond investing is a default. Because of this, it is important we first focus on mitigating downside risks by evaluating the creditworthiness of companies in our investment universe.

We conduct credit research in house and do not rely on Wall Street research or on credit ratings issued by the rating agencies.

Instead, we read and analyse companies' financial statements ourselves and create ten-year financial models for each company in our coverage universe.

These models allow us to assess trends in revenue, margins, earnings, cash earnings, investments in working capital and fixed assets, debt levels and cash balances, and other items.

The key to credit analysis is an evaluation of free cash flow because companies who generate it well and allocate it wisely make the strongest case for enduring value.

We look at the free cash flow generated by a company and examine how it ebbs and flows through different market cycles.

We aim to invest in companies with durable and sustainable cash flow that also provide an attractive yield in relationship to their indebtedness.

The stronger the cashflow a company produces, the wider the margin of safety investors have to work with in periods of market volatility.

Pillar 2: Don't invest in what you don't understand

With research so central to the investment process, it is critical to invest where you understand the underlying businesses.

We are drawn to consumer staples, services, low technology, retail, distribution and manufacturing, among others. Basic and easily understood businesses with strong brand names and market positions are particularly attractive.

We tend to invest in high cash flow, return on investment businesses without huge capital requirements.

It is also notable what we avoid. In order to stay within a 'circle of competency', we avoid investing in bonds issued by banks, insurance companies, or broker dealers because it's not in our skill set to confidently or competently assess the free cash flow of those companies or how that free cash flow gets allocated.

We have a similar posture with utilities and most energy companies. We leave those industries to others and stick with what we feel we know. This has been very helpful to us in past market downturns.

It is not rocket science. We buy companies we understand and which generate a lot of cash.

And we are not just looking for safety, but also for bonds that are a little unloved or cheap or out of favour - one of those things - so we can put ourselves in position to outperform our benchmarks and our peers.