Strictly boardroom: Engagement in action as ESG demand accelerates

Juliana Hansveden, lead manager of Nordea's Emerging Stars Equity strategy



Varun Beverages



Varun Beverages is an Indian company that manufactures, bottles and distributes carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages, including bottled water.





The company has 32 Indian manufacturing plants and six plants outside India. Varun uses significant amounts of groundwater and freshwater in its products – a scarce resource in these locations.





We have engaged with Varun around its water management since 2018 to ensure it does not risk the lives and ecosystems around its operations by drawing too much groundwater or freshwater from local sources.





As a result, Varun has implemented several water management programmes. It has reduced the water needed in the manufacturing process and improved its replenishment of water through factory harvesting and pond harvesting. In addition, the company now recycles 100% of its wastewater.





The group's water usage and recharging are also audited by a third party and extensively reported in its shareholder reporting.





Going forward, we would like to see Varun expanding its water recharge activities to plants currently not in water-stressed areas and to continue to increase transparency around its long-term water management strategy.