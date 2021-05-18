Strictly boardroom: Engagement in action as ESG demand accelerates

Adam Khanbhai, manager of Strategic Equity Capital plc and investment director at Gresham House
Inspired Energy
Inspired Energy is a leading UK corporate energy services and procurement specialist, which works with corporate energy consumers to optimise their energy costs.
Gresham House invested in the company when it listed in 2011 but worked with the team on areas such as governance structure and management incentives prior to IPO.
Since listing, we have worked closely with the company on various issues, including board composition and succession planning, executive remuneration, and corporate strategy.
In 2019, we provided additional capital allowing Inspired Energy to acquire optimisation specialist Ignite Energy – thereby supporting the company's strategic development from a consultancy with a narrow focus on energy procurement to one also helping clients to reduce their energy usage and environmental impact.
Further strategic progress was achieved this year with the launch of Inspired ESG, a division focused on helping clients measure, monitor and improve their broader ESG impact.
Given our large ownership stake in the business, we continue to work closely with the board and management team to ensure continued focus on delivery of ESG strategic objectives.