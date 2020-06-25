Oyster range bolstered with fixed income launch

The new fund is offered with management fees of 0.9% for retail investors

iM Global Partner has launched the Oyster US Core Plus fund, a fixed income fund managed by Dolan McEniry.

Based on the $4bn Dolan McEniry Core Plus strategy, the fund seeks value in US credit through investing in "quality credit issuers trading at wide spreads" across the rating spectrum.

Oyster US Core Plus replaces the Oyster Global Flexible Fixed Income fund and will be composed of at least 75% US investment grade credit and a maximum of 25% US high yield credit through 25 to 45 holdings.

It will be benchmarked against Bloomberg Barclays US Intermediate Credit and is offered with management fees of 0.9% for retail investors.

Philippe Uzan, CIO, asset management at iM Global Partner, said: "Dolan McEniry's management approach is a perfect illustration of our ambition for the Oyster Sicav, to build an active, high value-added range, offering to client a conviction management approach.

"During the recent months as market volatility has increased, opportunities have arisen for bond managers such as Dolan McEniry to invest at wider credit spreads.

"The size and the depth of the US corporate bond market (nearly three times bigger than the Euro corporate bond market) offers to European investors strong active management opportunities while the hedging currency costs are the lowest in the last eight years."