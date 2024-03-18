Her original stint was supposed to come to an end in August this year, but her reappointment will see her continue as an MPC member until August 2027. Mann first joined the MPC in September 2021. Prior to this, she was the global chief economist at Citibank for three years, and worked as chief economist and G20 finance deputy at the OECD between 2014 and 2017. The Treasury explained MPC member reappointments are not automatic and they are considered on a case-by-case basis. Mann's reappointment was due to factors including the "diversity of the current committee and its balance of ski...