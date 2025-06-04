OECD tells Reeves that efforts to cement her 'thin' fiscal buffers should be 'stepped up'

UK GDP forecasts also lowered

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has received another warning that her wafer-thin fiscal headroom ought to be shored up to provide adequate support for the UK economy in the event of adverse shocks.

Having already been urged by the International Monetary Fund to "refine" her fiscal rules, Reeves has now been told to be more fiscally prudent by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).  In its latest report, the Paris-based economic forecaster said: "Currently very thin fiscal buffers could be insufficient to provide adequate support without breaching the fiscal rules in the event of renewed adverse shocks."  IMF urges Reeves to 'refine' fiscal rules as it upgrades UK's economic outlook During her Spring Statement at the end of March, the chancellor res...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

HSBC AM enters active ETF race with range of five funds

Cobalt Holdings pulls out of $230m London IPO

More on Economics

Partner Insight: Deglobalisation and tariffs are transforming US dollar dynamics
Economics

Partner Insight: Deglobalisation and tariffs are transforming US dollar dynamics

Mike Riddell, portfolio manager of Fidelity Strategic Bond Fund, provides an overview of the macroeconomic environment and outlines his views across the strategy’s main alpha sources.

Mike Riddell, portfolio manager of Fidelity Strategic Bond Fund
clock 05 June 2025 • 9 min read
FIF25: RLAM's Mike Fox lambasts anti-US exceptionalism narrative
Economics

FIF25: RLAM's Mike Fox lambasts anti-US exceptionalism narrative

AI also not going away

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 04 June 2025 • 2 min read
OECD tells Reeves that efforts to cement her 'thin' fiscal buffers should be 'stepped up'
Economics

OECD tells Reeves that efforts to cement her 'thin' fiscal buffers should be 'stepped up'

UK GDP forecasts also lowered

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 04 June 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot