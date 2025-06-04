OECD tells Reeves that efforts to cement her 'thin' fiscal buffers should be 'stepped up'

Having already been urged by the International Monetary Fund to "refine" her fiscal rules, Reeves has now been told to be more fiscally prudent by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). In its latest report, the Paris-based economic forecaster said: "Currently very thin fiscal buffers could be insufficient to provide adequate support without breaching the fiscal rules in the event of renewed adverse shocks." IMF urges Reeves to 'refine' fiscal rules as it upgrades UK's economic outlook During her Spring Statement at the end of March, the chancellor res...