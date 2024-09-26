Speaking to broadcast media during a visit to New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly meetings, Starmer told Channel 4 News that he has "long believed in borrowing to invest", which acts as a "catalyst" for private investment. He prefaced that he was not "going to get ahead of the Budget" but clarified that "there is a difference between the day-to-day spend and investment". Rachel Reeves pledges 'no austerity' but warns of 'tough decisions' ahead In an interview with ITV, Starmer said that "where there is public investment […], that is a trigger for p...