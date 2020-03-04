Odey Asset Management

Crispin Odey investment firm

Odey Asset Management is a London-based hedge fund investment firm managing assets on behalf of institutional investors, private banks, private families and individual investors across global and European strategies.

The firm was established in 1991 by Crispin Odey. It has 100 employees, more than half of which are investment professionals, and the partners also invest in the business.

In 2008, it launched Odey Wealth Management to deliver a portfolio management service in addition to its investment funds.