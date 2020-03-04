Odey Asset Management
Crispin Odey investment firm
Odey Asset Management is a London-based hedge fund investment firm managing assets on behalf of institutional investors, private banks, private families and individual investors across global and European strategies.
The firm was established in 1991 by Crispin Odey. It has 100 employees, more than half of which are investment professionals, and the partners also invest in the business.
In 2008, it launched Odey Wealth Management to deliver a portfolio management service in addition to its investment funds.
Odey's Tim Bond: Coronavirus optimism is reminiscent of the Global Financial Crisis
Investors and policymakers not prepared for Covid-19 economic damage
Ten punchy funds for investors with a strong stomach
Fund selection in focus
Odey AM partner Montagu departs to run sandwich business
After 16-year tenure
Peter Hargreaves and Crispin Odey: 'Brexit won't happen'
Odey now backing sterling to rise
Odey AM's Hanbury joins board of fintech firm JUMO
Odey AM making $12.5m investment in business
Crispin Odey sees big gains as bearish positions begin to pay off
Up 19.9% this year
RWC's CEO Mannix joins NCI board
Two stepped down
Flagship Odey fund enjoys turnaround in February
Strong monthly performance
Five 'safe pair of hands' funds to watch
From Canaccord Genuity
Odey blames bank 'fairy dust' for 'painful' market for bears
Supporting troubled stocks
Odey profits halve as performance fees tumble
Performance fees drop from £19.2m to £60,000
Odey warns of 'terrifying' MiFID II and tapering combination
'Hindsight will have a field day'
Odey AM sees boost from hung parliament result
Helped by fall in sterling
Rich List: Odey's wealth drops £125m but Peter Hargreaves gains £165m
'Brexit boom' creates record wealth
Revealed: The new names and drop-outs from FE's 2017 Alpha Managers rebalance
FE names 56 new Alpha Managers
Odey AM European fund manager departs after 18 years
Hands over to Oliver Kelton
Odey: Active managers are being driven out by 'mindless' passive investing
Hedge fund looks set to record worst year since inception
Ex-Odey manager Lait challenges 'complex' AR sector
Odey Atlas fund been renamed
Bestinvest downgrades 13 funds on performance and liquidity concerns
US, UK and global equity vehicles
Odey hires ex-BlueBay manager for Bond's Odyssey team
Also co-founded hedge fund
Ex-Odey fund relaunched as absolute return vehicle by former manager
Set up his own firm
Newton's Stewart bags Morningstar's Outstanding Fund Manager award
2016 award winners revealed
Odey: Brexit decision reflects 'proper disaffection' of voters
Praised brave decision
Odey: Markets have already priced in 'Bremain' vote
Comes as sterling hits 2016 high against dollar