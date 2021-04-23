Newton Investment Management
Setting the gears in motion: Why the path to net zero must not grind to a halt
Challenges remain but hope for cleaner planet still strong
Update: RWC Partners launches global equity income fund under Nick Clay
Global high-conviction vehicle
Newton IM adds AXA pair to EM equity team as Marshall-Lee departs after 21 years
Paul Birchenough and Ian Smith to join
Quilter replaces Newton with BlackRock on UK Equity Growth fund
Nick Little to become manager
Hanneke Smits to become BNY Mellon IM CEO as Harris retires
Mitchell Harris to retire 1 October
Investment Conundrums: Newton CIO Custard eyes 'significant bounce back' for post-coronavirus China
Taking advantage of opportunities from "short-term market dislocations"
Jupiter hires Newton manager for UK Growth as Davies exits
'Real rising star'
Philip Rodrigs returns to investing with Raynar Portfolio Management
Ex-River & Mercantile manager back with new boutique offering
Helena Morrissey: SJP's fees must be more transparent - reports
More 'clearly articulated'
SJP appoints Dame Helena Morrissey as non-executive director
Effective 1 January 2020
Helena Morrissey among candidates for BoE Governor role - reports
Currently head of personal investing at LGIM
Investec AM boosts China equity investment team
New hire strengthens Chinese equity capability at Investec AM
Newton's Clay on not doing 'what it says on the tin'
Going against the grain
Newton CEO appointed non-exec at Bank of England
Hanneke Smits joins Rohinton (Ron) Kalifa and Frances O'Grady