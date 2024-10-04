Sacha Sadan addresses SDR label frustration in defence of FCA's 'non-prescriptive' approach

Asset managers have lamented the “challenging” process that is applying for one of the four labels under the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements.
Speaking at the SRI Services Good Money Week conference on Thursday (3 October), several panellists shared frustration about the application process for an SDR label and on how tedious the back-and-forth process with the regulator has been. At times, it has been "hard to see the goalpost", argued Therese Niklasson, global head of sustainable investment at Newton Investment Management. David Harrison, fund manager of the Rathbone Greenbank Global Sustainability fund, agreed, noting it has been a "very involved process" with a lot of back and forth with the Financial Conduct Authority. ...
