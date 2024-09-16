Newton IM deputy multi-asset CIO Paul Brain retires after four-decade career

In a LinkedIn post, Brain said last Friday (13 September) marked his last day with Newton IM, as well as "the end of one career and perhaps the beginning of another". Brain joined Newton IM in 2004 as leader of the fixed income team and was promoted to his current role in July 2023. Prior to that, he held a number of senior fixed income positions within the industry at MSG & Partners, Investec and Credit Suisse. Former JOHCM EUKA distribution head Voskamp resurfaces at Newton IM Following Brain's departure, the existing multi-asset team, led by Mitesh Sheth, CIO of the multi-asset ...