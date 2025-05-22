Investors cautious on strategy changes as global uncertainty persists

On 2 April, Trump unleashed punitive tariffs on dozens of trading partners, triggering a slump in US equities and higher Treasury yield levels. Trump's tariff tumult to partly return as concerns of US recession mount The White House later backtracked on its threats and entered into negotiations with several nations including China, reaching a ‘deal' with Beijing in early May that would see the US trade deficit with the world's second-largest economy significantly reduced. Markets have also recovered since last month, with the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq now trading at Februar...