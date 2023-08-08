The idea is a simple one, and the intention is clearly positive: if we can all be comfortable enough to be ourselves in the workplace, it is mutually beneficial to employee and employer. That's because we know that when people feel accepted, they feel like they belong, which leads them to feel psychologically safe in the workplace, which means better outcomes (for example, feeling safe to challenge the status quo).

Reality, however, is not so simple or clear cut. As illustrated in a recent opinion piece in The Economist:

"Most obviously, no one should actually bring their whole selves to work. People are a melange of traits, some good and some bad. Many of them should be kept well away from the workplace. Your professional self-displays commitment to the job and eats lunch at a desk. Your whole self is planning the next holiday and binges ice cream on the sofa. Your professional self makes presentations to the board and says things like: "Let's get the analytics team to kick the tyres on this." Your whole self cannot operate a toaster and says things like: "Has anyone seen my socks?" Pretending to be someone you are not is not a problem; it's essential."

While the examples are slightly silly (who doesn't like ice cream?) - the point is valid. There would appear to be a line of sorts of what is and isn't acceptable or comfortable to bring into the workplace.

So, most of us are constantly making a judgement of what is appropriate, comfortable or beneficial to share with colleagues. Should I mention that an important cultural or religious event is coming up? Should I say that the reason I need to leave early is that my child has an event at school I want to get to? Should I tell my manager that I'm struggling because of a personal matter?

The outcomes of those decisions, whether to share or not, are personal, and that is of course fine. That is up to the individual and their boundaries.

What is not fine is wanting or needing to discuss one of these matters but not feeling able to. That could be because of fear of the recipient's response (e.g. apathy or ridicule), or a general environment where such discussions are not welcome - certain matters are "taboo" or will be treated with disinterest.

Without psychological safety and a culture of inclusion, it can be difficult to bring up certain topics.

There have been great strides in the investment industry in opening up to concepts of family, gender and gender identity, ethnicity, disability, neurodiversity, sexuality etc. This has been great to see, and transformative for many.

However, in the Diversity Project's Race and Ethnicity workstream, we still feel there is more to do when it comes to opening up work environments to matters of culture and religion. While hopefully not completely taboo, it can still be uncomfortable to talk about these topics.

Why is that important?

Well for many of us, our culture and/or religion make up a large part of our identity.

This is why we have created the #emBRACEReligionAndCulture video series, where members of the investment industry talk about their cultural and religious backgrounds, what it has meant for their careers, and what they'd want their colleagues to know.

The full video series can be found on the Race and Ethnicity workstream's page on the Diversity Project website.

The intention of this series is to spread awareness and promote understanding of matters of religion and culture in the investment industry, and start breaking down barriers when it comes to discussing these issues within the workplace.

For that to happen, we'd like everyone in the industry to engage for the benefit of everyone working in the industry.

Perhaps you'll watch Mitesh Sheth, CIO for multi-asset at Newton Investment Management, talk about the importance and benefits of his Hindu faith - and be inspired to talk to one of your Hindu colleagues.

Or you can watch Lin Yue, executive director, UK institutional business at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, talk about the "bamboo ceiling" - and question why only 2% of S&P 500 CEOs are Asian American (a statistic that hasn't budged in the last decade).

As co-authors of this article, we have over time become more comfortable being ourselves and being open about ourselves at work - and we're far happier now.

We've both also been in work environments where this has not been the case.

It's not just us - a study by CEO North America found that employees that believe they work in an inclusive culture are three times more likely to be happy in their jobs.

Who wouldn't want that for their colleagues and indeed, themselves?

Faisal Javaid, managing director and head of investment risk at Man FRM, and Lin Yue, executive director, UK institutional business at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, are members of the Diversity Project's Race and Ethnicity workstream.