Newton IM's Tom Wilson joins Schroders to co-run Sue Noffke UK equity fund

Prime UK equity fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Fund manager Tom Wilson has joined Schroders to co-manage its £864.8m Prime UK Equity fund, Investment Week can reveal.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

St James's Place CEO backs Treasury plans to cut Cash ISA limit

Friday Briefing: Terry Smith is dividing opinions

More on People moves

Newton IM's Tom Wilson joins Schroders to co-run Sue Noffke UK equity fund
People moves

Newton IM's Tom Wilson joins Schroders to co-run Sue Noffke UK equity fund

Prime UK equity fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 18 November 2025 • 2 min read
Edmond de Rothschild AM hones in on private markets with dedicated distribution team
People moves

Edmond de Rothschild AM hones in on private markets with dedicated distribution team

Robbert Zoet to lead five-man team

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 17 November 2025 • 1 min read
PortfolioMetrix names Alex Funk as CEO
People moves

PortfolioMetrix names Alex Funk as CEO

Founder Brandon Zietsman now executive chair

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 13 November 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot