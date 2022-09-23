How the fight for your free time creates investment opportunities

The first is the decline in the West of the younger generations' interest in offline social institutions, such as local sports teams and religious institutions. So, they have more free time and seek alternative ways to create forms of social meaning and identity. That increases their appetite for entertainment in general and franchises in particular.

The second is that digital technology creates more ways for content to be made and distributed. That's enabled the rise of new platforms, including Netflix, TikTok and Spotify. And it is also driving the expansion of existing tech giants. For example, Amazon has acquired the rights to James Bond via its $8.5bn acquisition of MGM Studios.

The pace of change is perhaps most apparent in video games. Their 3D environments are increasingly social, with hundreds of players now able to be active in the same virtual space simultaneously. Moreover, games are increasingly monetised, whether through the sale of virtual goods that provide players a means of self-expression, add-on experiences or advertising.

Platforms, picks and shovels

All this disruption provides a broad set of opportunities for long-term investors, and it can be helpful to divide these into three categories: Content creators, firms making games, books, films, music and other media. Second, distributors, companies providing access to professional or user-generated content via internet platforms or apps. Finally, 'picks and shovels' providers and businesses making the underlying technologies that enable the first two.

By focusing on opportunities in the second and third of these groups, investors can err on the side of neutrality, meaning that portfolios will have little exposure to companies whose fate could turn on a single product being a hit or flop.

NVIDIA is one example of a ‘picks and shovels' firm. It makes graphics processing unit (GPU) chips and CUDA software to harness their power. These drive machine learning-based recommendation engines and push the bounds of video game imagery.

Epic Games is another because of its Unreal Engine. Game developers use the tool to create detailed 3D environments. It allows them to focus on the mechanics and social aspects of their games - what makes them fun - and avoid getting caught up in the weeds of how light and sound are generated. It is free to use, but Epic takes a cut of royalties once sales of a title pass $1m.

Some companies cross the lines between categories. Microsoft paid $69bn to add Activision Blizzard to its roster of games studios. It distributes titles via the Xbox Game Pass and provides cloud computing technologies via its Azure service. Likewise, Amazon covers all three bases.

Pure-play content creators can also be considered potential investments if they can carve out a niche. Film and TV studio A24 is a private company dedicated to creating ‘ultra-premium' content. The studio focuses on being a place for talented people to make exciting and novel output - such as Oscar-winning film Moonlight or provocative TV teen drama Euphoria. This has created a ‘flywheel' in which each success attracts more creative talent.

Netflix versus TikTok

One advantage of being a generalist investor is that you consider the whole entertainment sector. That involves comparing companies engaged in different activities but still competing for people's free time.

For example, TikTok had twice the level of aggregate engagement as Netflix in 2021. The revenue and profit distinctions are even starker because TikTok has lower input costs. It's a user-generated content platform, while Netflix invests heavily in shows and films.

That's not to suggest Netflix doesn't still have good growth prospects. It has about 220 million subscribers, and two billion people are paying for a TV service of some kind.

Netflix has struggled in some markets - India, Indonesia and parts of Africa - but a new low-cost subscription tier with adverts might address this. Netflix is a genuinely global company, and that's a journey that few companies are on.

Metaverse misgivings

If you believe the hype, we'll spend most of our time in the ‘metaverse', an immersive computer-generated place to play and socialise. But the word metaverse conflates many different ideas. Investors should be cautious of claims they will all come true at once.

Companies are making meaningful advances in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology, and in the monetisation of games as they become increasingly social worlds.

Sony and Meta currently lead in VR, but Roblox could benefit too.

Roblox encourages third-party developers to create new items and experiences on its gaming platform. Then it lets others play and purchase them with Robux, its virtual currency. The firm has only dabbled with VR but has laid the foundations for its future.

There are rich opportunities for picks and shovels companies too. Epic Games' frequent ‘extended reality' updates to its Unreal Engine allow developers to create VR and AR experiences.

What's critical is that these technological changes foster greater creativity. And that will make some companies capable of having more profound relationships with their customers.

The customer wins, and ultimately so will patient investors.

Robert Wilson is investment manager at Baillie Gifford