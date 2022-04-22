Managers 'applaud' Ackman's Netflix exit

Investment Week reached out to managers that hold Pershing Square within their top ten holdings. Credo Growth and JP Morgan Multi Manager Growth funds, which have 3.1% and 2.9% of their funds in the company respectively, declined to comment.

Asset Value Investors, however, which has Pershing Square Holdings as the largest position in its £1.2bn AVI Global trust at 9%, was highly complementary of Ackman's decision.

"Doubling down in these situations is actually the easy option," said Tom Treanor, head of research at the firm. "Yet often the most dangerous. Selling out was a brave decision and we applaud it regardless of Netflix's subsequent share price from here - it appears Pershing have learnt from past mistakes and have demonstrated commendable discipline".

In fact, in a letter to shareholders detailing the rationale for the exit Ackman himself said the decision was in part because of his previous experiences.

"One of our learnings from past mistakes is to act promptly when we discover new information about an investment that is inconsistent with our original thesis. That is why we did so here," the letter stated.

Peter Walls, manager of the £130m Unicorn Mastertrust, which has both Pershing Square and AVI Global in in its top ten at 2.7% and 2.5% respectively, noted the market has shifted dramatically since Ackman's purchase and so the decision "may well prove to be correct".

Three months ago Ackman built a stake worth $1.1bn in the company and made Pershing Square a top 20 shareholder in Netflix. While at the time he said he planned to hold the company for the long-term, yesterday (21 April) he said the increasingly unpredictable nature of the company's performance has led to their change of view.

"We require a high degree of predictability in the businesses in which we invest due to the highly concentrated nature of our portfolio. While Netflix's business is fundamentally simple to understand, in light of recent events, we have lost confidence in our ability to predict the company's future prospects with a sufficient degree of certainty," the shareholder letter said.

Walls explained that at the time of Ackman's purchase "the jury was still out as to whether inflation was entrenched or transitory".

"All that changed with Russia's invasion, exacerbating not only the energy crisis but also introducing new inflationary pressures, particularly in soft commodities, which will have long lasting global repercussions," he continued. "The outlook for discretionary consumer spending consequently looks very much more challenging."

Netflix's share price has plummeted 38% over the past five days after it shocked the market with news that its subscriber numbers had fallen for the first time in more than a decade.

"It reminds me of the quote that when the facts change, I change my mind," Walls said.