Have the FAANGs become toothless?

Lost over $2.3trn this year

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 4 min read

The ‘FAANGs’ acronym for Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google was popularised in 2013 by CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who praised them for being “totally dominant in their markets”. But have they since lost their bite?

The five firms are renowned for being not just some of the biggest stocks in the S&P 500 but in the entire global market. Regarded as titans of their industry, all of them have enjoyed at least 300% increases in stock price over the past ten years, with the best performing, Netflix, seeing a staggering 2476% return since 2012, according to data from Morningstar. Will Rhind, founder and CEO of GraniteShares, described the FAANGs as having "quasi-monopoly positions" and had all significantly outperformed the S&P 500 in the last decade. Rhind said the US market has "been one of the be...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

DWS terminates Russia ETF

DWS expands Xtrackers range with emerging market ETF

More on US

Markets surged on the back of Powell’s remarks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing 2.2% higher and the S&P 500 rallying 3.1%.
US

Powell signals slowdown in pace of interest rate hikes from December

Markets lifted over comments

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 01 December 2022 • 2 min read
Francis Gannon of Royce Investment Partners
US

The road forward for small-caps

History repeating?

Francis Gannon
clock 29 November 2022 • 4 min read
Daleep Singh is chief global economist at PGIM Fixed Income
US

Inflation and recession: Things will get worse before getting better

4.25% rate expected

Daleep Singh
clock 23 November 2022 • 4 min read
Trustpilot