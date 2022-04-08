T. Rowe Price's Vohora on geopolitics: Ushering in a new era of security

While we hope for a near-term solution to the crisis in Ukraine, the ramifications of the invasion have the potential to be disruptive over many years - ushering in a new era of security.

The past decade has been dominated by the FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google) digital giants who continued to thrive during the pandemic, but rising rates have seen their fortunes change. FAANG 2.0 (fuels, aerospace, agriculture, nuclear and renewables, gold and metals/minerals) has now arrived to reflect a changing world and could drive the next secular winners, given a renewed focus on the security of energy, defence, agriculture and digital security.

The energy trilemma

The war in Ukraine has brought further emphasis on the energy trilemma: the security of supply, the cost and the environmental impact. While the goal of net zero saw a watershed moment last year, as we made progress on global consensus on the issue, the invasion will prompt an acceleration of the green transition towards renewables as security takes centre stage. The dilemma is managing the diverging short term (affordability and supply) and longer term (net zero) goals.

World Health Day: Genome research taking medicine into a new frontier

We must be pragmatic around phasing out legacy fuels. As we have seen, fossil fuels remain critical for the transition and can insulate countries from supply shocks. Alternatives such as wind and solar power can be intermittent, capital intensive and typically take three-to-five years to become operational. In the interim, countries need to diversify their supply, with the likes of nuclear providing more stability in supply and relatively lower emissions. Indeed, Germany is reconsidering nuclear power and has recently made an agreement with Qatar for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

To meet green targets, the world will need to spend on new technologies and transforming old economy sectors - we believe this could fuel the next super cycle: the green transition. For investors, this provides opportunities in areas such as utilities that provide renewable infrastructure, storage, rare metals and minerals but also heating pumps and building insulation.

Defence

Defence spending is set to rise in the years ahead, given aggressive action by a nuclear superpower prompting concerns of future global threats. Germany has already committed to increase military spending to 2% of GDP, and other European governments will likely follow. The odds of the US defense budget being passed have also increased and it is one of the few areas of bipartisan agreement. As an industry, defence is highly consolidated, has high barriers to entry, a deep pocketed customer, and given it is largely a government subsidised monopoly - tends to be insulated from input and wage inflation. However, the devastating humanitarian impact of war means a focus on ESG remains paramount, with many traditional defence companies sitting on exclusion lists. Defence budgets are likely to be spent more on space (satellites) and advanced technology including cyber, 5G and means to gather, analyse and share data securely.

Agriculture and food security

The invasion of Ukraine has the potential to disrupt agriculture for several years and puts food security in focus. Russia and Ukraine account for around 30% of global wheat exports, 19% of corn and 79% of sunflower oil. Russia is also a major fertiliser producer including potash, nitrogen and phosphate. Brazil relies on 50% of its fertiliser from Russia. Prolonged disruptions to grain and fertiliser could lead to near term food shortages, particularly in lower income developing economies and rising food inflation has the risk of igniting civil unrest, as income spent on food could double. This could see a more protectionist approach as countries prioritise domestic supply or try localise production.

Social housing REITs: A case of balancing profit and purpose

In a wider context, a rapidly growing global population means agricultural yield becomes more important to feed more mouths. According to a report from the WWF, we "must now produce more food in the next four decades than we have in the last 8,000 years". We see opportunities in areas such as fertiliser producers and grain traders. More broadly, food security has implications for sustainability objectives including reducing food waste, more efficient storage, and innovation in areas in such as vertical framing, seed technology or precision agriculture.

Digital security

As digitalisation accelerates, no industry will be immune from disruption. Companies that provide the infrastructure to the digital economy could be beneficiaries including cyber security. As more data and information are uploaded to the cloud, the importance of cybersecurity continues to grow for governments, corporates and individuals - from prevention, detection to remediation. While the war in Ukraine is largely on the ground, the risk of digital wars continues to grow as does the move to electrification of the grid, which could be vulnerable to disruptions.

Looking ahead

Despite near term challenges and uncertainty, we are in environment of unprecedented transformation. We believe there are opportunities for investors to invest on the right side of change - supporting companies doing the right thing or those in transition. These trends could shape the next decade and determine where incremental returns can be found.