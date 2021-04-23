Nancy Curtin
Close Brothers AM appoints Rathbones' Tim West as MD
Will work with other recent hires
Close Brothers AM restructure sees CIO Curtin depart
Three investment execs to report to CEO
BoE eyes 'modest tightening' to meet inflation target
MPC maintains rates 7-2
Volatility will continue to weigh on US markets
In the US, the consumer is king; spending is at its strongest in four-and-a half years, retail sales are up, jobs and productivity figures are steady and wage growth continues.
Beers and barbecues: Heatwave boosts UK GDP to 0.4% in Q2
Growth in retail and services
How the US is moving beyond Trump's negative headlines
Investment spending has picked up
Investment Conundrums: Close Brothers AM's Nancy Curtin on the power of forward guidance
Helped by the Federal Reserve