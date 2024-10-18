Scopic Multi-Asset Performance Review: Hawksmoor Vanbrugh fund

Paul Ilott, managing director of Scopic Research, shares the team's views on the performance of the Hawksmoor Vanbrugh fund, during a turbulent period for investors.
Scopic Research conducts performance reviews on multi-asset funds by breaking down the year under review into separate risk-on and risk-off periods. The performance reviews then discuss how the multi-asset fund performed during each of these periods and suggests whether the strength or weakness in its returns during each could have been anticipated given the portfolio team's approach, the instruments it uses, and the team's preferences. In other words, has the multi-asset fund's performance been consistent with what we might have expected? Investment Outcome: The Hawksmoor Vanbrugh fund...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes