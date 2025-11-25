M&G's Steven Andrew to retire after four decades in financial services

Andrew began his career at the Bank of England as an analyst in its international division, before embarking on a four-decade run in financial services.

Andrew began his career at the Bank of England as an analyst in its international division, before embarking on a four-decade run which included stints at Merrill Lynch and F&C Investment Management.

M&G said Andrew had been "instrumental" in growing its £11bn multi-asset team into "one of the most respected in the industry".

During his 15-year tenure as lead manager on the M&G Income and Growth fund, Andrew "has prioritised stability and resilience", M&G added, ensuring it meets its core objective of providing dependable income for clients.

Although M&G said the approach "has resulted in a track record of steady distributions and growth", the fund's performance has struggled against its average peer over the past five years, returning 20.5% versus 21.8% from the IA Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares sector, a third quartile ranking for the fund, according to data from FE Analytics.

Andrew said he was "immensely proud of all we have accomplished together" at M&G.

"Helping to build M&G's multi-asset platform has been a privilege and I feel truly fortunate to have worked alongside such talented colleagues. As I look ahead to retirement, I do so with confidence that the team will continue to deliver on behalf of our clients," he added.

Upon his departure, Andrew's current co-fund managers will assume responsibility for the strategies.

Craig Moran will become lead manager on the M&G (Lux) Dynamic Allocation fund after working with Andrew since 2005, while Stefano Amato becoming lead manager on the M&G (Lux) Income Allocation and M&G Income and Growth funds. Both will be supported by their current deputies.

While praising Andrew's "significant contribution" to the business, Fabiana Fedeli, chief investment officer, equities, multi-asset and sustainability at M&G, noted: "In Craig and Stefano, along with the wider team, we have our next generation of investment talent who are continuing to deliver to our clients with the same investment approach and philosophy that M&G is known for."