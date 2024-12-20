Multi-asset managers are currently grappling with the unpredictability of geopolitical events in the Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as with the likely impact from President-elect Trump's proposed policies, and in turn, the reaction of other parties to these policies when they have yet to be implemented. However, despite this, risk assets continue to be favoured over defensive assets - although we note a continuation of last quarter's shift towards lower levels of optimism towards Japanese equities in particular, and more recently, towards European equities. For now, as we not...