Scopic Research monitors the sentiment of multi-asset teams towards different growth, defensive, and diversifying assets on a quarterly basis. The sentiments are based on a 12-month view. Investment Week has joined with Scopic to share the results. Here, Paul Ilott, managing director of Scopic Research, summarises the findings for Q4 2024.
Multi-asset managers are currently grappling with the unpredictability of geopolitical events in the Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as with the likely impact from President-elect Trump's proposed policies, and in turn, the reaction of other parties to these policies when they have yet to be implemented. However, despite this, risk assets continue to be favoured over defensive assets - although we note a continuation of last quarter's shift towards lower levels of optimism towards Japanese equities in particular, and more recently, towards European equities. For now, as we not...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes