We monitor the sentiment of multi-asset teams towards different growth, defensive, and diversifying assets and we publish our findings on a quarterly basis. Investors with long memories have become accustomed to dealing with shocks and surprises. However, few will have anticipated the panic caused to global supply chains from the flip flopping of decision making around tariffs imposed on goods imported into the US and its seesawing effects upon financial markets. The message in the results from this quarter's sentiment indicator is that most multi-asset managers have been reluctant ...