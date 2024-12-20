We monitor the sentiment of multi asset teams towards different growth, defensive, and diversifying assets and we publish our findings on a quarterly basis. Although much has changed, we could also make a case for saying that nothing has changed since last calendar quarter. Just like in Q4 2024, multi asset managers continue to grapple with the unpredictability of geopolitical events in the Ukraine and the middle east, as well as with the breadth of different scenarios that might result from imposing US tariffs on foreign goods. For example, which countries they will be imposed on and by...