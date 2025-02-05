Investors flock into US funds day after DeepSeek sell-off

Calastone Fund Flow index

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Investors rushed to capitalise on the DeepSeek chaos in January, as North American equity funds enjoyed their largest one-day inflows immediately after billions were wiped off the US market.

US tech companies took a hit on 27 January after Chinese startup DeepSeek launched an artificial intelligence tool in competition against Western-backed models at a fraction of the research and development cost. MPs to scrutinise use of AI in financial services following DeepSeek launch The emergence of an unexpected Chinese rival in the widely popular AI space sent markets into a spiral, with the US taking some of the biggest hits on the day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended the day 3% lower than the previous Friday while Nvidia, the market's AI darling, at 19,341 experienced...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Saba suffers sixth defeat in investment trust saga as ESCT sweeps US hedge fund aside

Henderson Opportunities and CQS shareholders brush Saba aside as they vote against US hedge fund's takeover

More on UK

ONS: 'Do not think we are being complacent' on Transformed Labour Force Survey
UK

ONS: 'Do not think we are being complacent' on Transformed Labour Force Survey

Treasury Committee hearing

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 04 February 2025 • 3 min read
MPs to scrutinise use of AI in financial services following DeepSeek launch
UK

MPs to scrutinise use of AI in financial services following DeepSeek launch

Call for evidence now open

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 04 February 2025 • 3 min read
Shop price deflation hits 0.7% in January as prices are expected to rise
UK

Shop price deflation hits 0.7% in January as prices are expected to rise

Major discounts for non-food products

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 28 January 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot