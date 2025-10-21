Aviva Investors poaches Lombard Odier manager for multi-asset team

15 years' experience

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Aviva Investors has hired Sahil Shaikh as its latest multi-asset portfolio manager.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Stamp duty holiday a 'positive step' for UK competitiveness

Mercantile trust backs UK as a 'compelling' option once volatility dies down

More on People moves

Aviva Investors poaches Lombard Odier manager for multi-asset team
People moves

Aviva Investors poaches Lombard Odier manager for multi-asset team

15 years' experience

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 21 October 2025 • 1 min read
Fundsmith partner Will Morgan exits to join London boutique Latitude IM
People moves

Fundsmith partner Will Morgan exits to join London boutique Latitude IM

Spent eight years at Fundsmith

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 16 October 2025 • 1 min read
Weatherbys lures former Coutts CEO to board in double hire
People moves

Weatherbys lures former Coutts CEO to board in double hire

Rory Tapner and Michelle Duncalf both join

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 15 October 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot