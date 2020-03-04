Miton
ICYA 2019: Shining the spotlight on the industry's best-kept secret
Recognising the best closed-ended funds
Premier reveals 'disappointing' outflows prior to Miton merger
£233m in outflows over 12 months
Q3 results round-up: Tatton AM assets hit 'important milestone'
Reviewing July-September's trading performances
Miton Group's AUM climbs 8% despite outflows from funds
Business has diversified to four portfolio management teams
Premier and Miton merger reaction: 'Some prospect of consolidation'
Complimentary fund ranges
Premier AM and Miton to merge into £11.5bn business
Set to complete in Q4
Investment Week digital edition - 12 August 2019
Latest edition of the print magazine online
Neptune's Geffen leaps to top of Sanlam Income Study White List
'Higher turnover than usual' in latest rankings
Results round-up: RLAM assets hit record £130bn in H1
Trading updates to 30 June 2019
Will asset allocators miss out on a UK stockmarket recovery?
Investors 'waiting on sidelines' for greater Brexit clarity
Miton duo increases position in UK micro caps in anticipation of market rebound
Slow growth in UK sector
What are the next 'explosive' growth stories in US tech?
Small-cap firms could provide big results for investors
David Jane: Cracks in the new orthodoxy
Have economic cycles fundamentally changed?
Is this another 'Goldilocks' period for markets?
Value areas may catch up on market pivot
Reversal of fortunes for Chelverton and Troy in Sanlam list
Biannual rankings published
Are these the best 'all-rounder' UK funds for income investors?
The best equity income funds examined
How did listed asset managers fare in 2018?
Turnaround from 2017
Miton's Ford: Are economic conditions in the US set to decelerate?
After the S&P 500 index's 10% rally from the beginning of May to the end of August in dollar terms, investors have begun to question whether further gains are possible by year end.
Miton profits jump 75% as firm rules out international expansion
AUM growth of 19% in first half of 2018
What lessons have been learnt over the decade since Lehmans collapsed? (Part III)
Four-part Big Question special
Miton's Jane: Are growth stocks overvalued?
'Growth versus value' debate
Miton's Grieves: Are we approaching peak FAANG?
Potential for sharp dips
Miton CEO Barron: 'We are in better shape than ever before'
Turnaround since 2016