Premier Miton Investors makes three new hires from Legg Mason

The three new hires will cover areas such as the Midlands and the North West

Premier Miton Investors has expanded its wealth management distribution team through the hires of Joe O'Donnell, Tom Hoyer Millar and Bradley Worsfold.

The three appointments all join from Legg Mason Asset Management.

O'Donnell, who was head of wealth management and investment trusts at Legg Mason, will head up client relationships and business development within wealth management in Northern England and Scotland.

Former business development manager Hoyer Millar will oversee the Midlands and the South West.

Worsfold, who was also a business development manager at Legg Mason, will look after East Anglia and London alongside Premier Miton's Gareth Stevens and Andrew Mellis.

Neil Bridge, Premier Miton's business development director for wealth managers, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Joe, Tom and Bradley on board to strengthen our wealth manager business development team.

"These new hires reflect the strength of our investment range, including our equity and new fixed income funds, and our commitment to ensure our wealth manager clients receive the highest standards of service."