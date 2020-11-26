Premier Miton suffers £619m outflows in first year post-merger

Premier Miton Group has reported net outflows of £619m during its full financial year to the end of September and a fall in profit before tax as a result of the "significant market disruption" resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, adjusted profit before tax was up 18% to £22.4m compared to the previous year, while total assets under management rose 16% since the half year to stand at £10.6bn.

In addition, chief executive Mike O'Shea said that although the group saw net outflows, he is "encouraged by our continued positive fund flow momentum into our equity and fixed income funds, the strong performance across our broad range of multi-asset funds, and the potential of our new investment capabilities" as a result of the merger with Miton.

He said: "It has been a landmark year for Premier Miton. Our financial year commenced following the announcement of the merger between Premier Asset Management Group and Miton Group and I am pleased to report that the integration process has gone to plan in terms of people integration and operational and financial synergies.

"We have also faced the significant market disruption arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and I am pleased with the overall strong performance delivered by our investment strategies via genuine active management."

The year also saw the group add a number of new products and teams to its range, including the Premier Miton Managed Index Balanced fund managed by Wayne Nutland in December 2019, a new fixed income team in August and Aberdeen Standard Investments' Alan Rowsell in October.

"Alan will manage a new global smaller companies fund planned for launch in Q1 2021, subject to FCA approval," said O'Shea. "A highly active global smaller companies fund fits well into our product mix and plays to our strengths as a business. It will offer our investors access to the growth opportunities within the smaller companies universe."

Meanwhile, commenting on the impact of the pandemic on the group's working practices, O'Shea said he expects the firm to "successfully incorporate a more flexible working regime into our business".

"At the time of writing we have extended our flexible working from home business model to at least 31 March 2021 and we are actively discussing the design of future working arrangements for all employees," he said.