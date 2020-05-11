The seven UK equity funds halving the FTSE's losses during the pandemic

Royal London Sustainable Leaders Trust – 10.1% loss
Managed by Mike Fox (pictured) since 2003, the £1.5bn Royal London Sustainable Leaders Trust is benchmarked against the FTSE All-Share index, but will only invest in shares that actively make a positive contribution to society so therefore has notable weightings to the healthcare, technology and consumer services sectors.
Individual holdings that have fared particularly well recently, according to the fund's latest factsheet, include Roche and Novo Nordisk as demand for diabetes drugs has "remained resilient".
It has a concentrated portfolio of 41 stocks and just a 1.5% weighting in cash.
Samuel Meakin, senior manager and research analyst at Morningstar, said: "Zero exposure to energy and mining was a tailwind for relative performance. But strong stock selection also shone through across several sectors.
"In general, the strategy's focus on quality and balance sheet strength was helpful as the market looked to companies that would be most able to survive the lockdown.
"The substantial overseas exposure was also helpful as UK equities underperformed global, with sterling weakness exacerbating this.
"Within this, areas like cloud computing, which has been a prominent theme in the portfolio for several years, benefit from the shifts in working patterns we have seen as a result of the crisis."