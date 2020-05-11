The seven UK equity funds halving the FTSE's losses during the pandemic

Ardevora UK Equity – 5% loss





While the £164m Ardevora UK Equity fund resides in the IA UK All Companies sector, it differs from most of its peers in that it is a long/short UK equity fund.





Managers Jeremy Lang and William Pattisson operate a 150/50 long/short model which is based on behavioural biases of company managers, financial analysts and investors, such as hubris from management, overconfidence from analysts and excessive anxiety from investors. They therefore select holdings based purely on stock prices, valuations, company accounts and analyst reports.





Its largest long positions include the London Stock Exchange, publishing company RELX and credit rating company Experian, while its largest shorts include convenience foods producer Greencore, transport company FirstGroup and Hargreaves Lansdown.





John Monaghan, head of research at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research, said: "The [holds] positions in some stocks that sold off more than the market. For example, the mining company, Glencore, is down 40% year to date, so the short in that company would have been beneficial to relative returns."





The fund is benchmarked against the MSCI UK Investable Market index.