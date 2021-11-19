Five income themes for 2022

The 2020 lockdown of the global economy led to many reliable equity dividends being cancelled or cut. At the same time, the best equity returns have been from areas of the market which do not typically pay much income. Looking forward to 2022, investors will face some of the same challenges but also some new ones.

Rising rates and inflation may lead bond markets to fall

The past couple of decades have been characterised by a trend of falling inflation and falling yields. This has been a double-edged sword for income investors. On the one hand, falling yields meant it was safe to own risk in bond portfolios, as capital gain became the norm. On the other hand, as yields fell, reinvesting maturities wasn't possible at the previous yields without taking more risk.

In 2022, bond investors may face the opposite challenge.

If yields continue to rise, as economies recover and inflation takes hold, capital losses will become the norm. This leaves income investors with a tricky balancing act. Naturally, investors are attracted to higher yields, but these tend to be in longer dated issues with greater sensitivity to interest rates.

Getting the balance right between avoidance of capital loss and generating income will be the priority.We tend to seek out shorter maturity issues with adequate income, in the expectation that we will be able to reinvest at higher yields as they mature. Alternatively, we look for higher spreads on longer maturity issues where spread narrowing has the potential to mitigate the risk of government yields rising.

Credit spreads are already very tight, so there is little yield to buy

This brings us on to the issue of credit spreads, as obviously these have narrowed materially from the levels seen in 2020. While not quite at historic lows, the opportunity to make money from spread narrowing is greatly reduced. Income investors will need to be much more discerning in credit selection if they expect to make money from spread narrowing. Expectations should really be to earn the yield to maturity from corporate bond investments, with the risk of capital volatility.

The most reliable equity dividend growers are experiencing margin and valuation squeezes

Income investors have historically often focussed on two areas of the equity market, value and quality growth. Value because of the high yields available from slow or ex-growth businesses in mature industries; quality growth because reliable dividend growth could be found in relatively stable growing businesses. In recent years, quality growth has been the most productive area, although coming with lower dividend yields. Reliable businesses tended to grow attractively and falling bond yields led to huge revaluation gains. These stocks tended to be found in industries such as consumer staples. They are now suffering twin squeezes: from margin pressures and valuation declines, due to rising bond yields.

Value stocks may have seen the best of this cycle

Value stocks, at least those in industries such as energy, materials and financials have been performing relatively well in the current reflationary environment. The reinstatement of dividends and the high yields often available here have certainly helped from an income generation point of view. Unfortunately, these areas do not tend to outperform longer term and generally they do best in the early part of market and economic cycles and then lag for most of the rest of the time. Income investors need to be cautious not to become too reliant on these areas as they may have already seen the best of their performance in this cycle. We stand ready to move on, should they start to wane.

The most attractive equities might still be in areas which don't pay dividends

Growth industries may not have the following wind of falling long term interest rates in the coming years, as they have had in the past. However, these sectors will remain the areas of the economy with the greatest potential in the future. Once the initial recovery in cyclical and value areas has worked its way through the market, the strongest growth themes are likely to reassert.

Unfortunately, these tend not to pay significant dividends. To earn the most attractive returns from the equity portion of portfolios, it may be necessary to forgo income, at least for part of the portfolio. Our approach has always been to look for attractive long term growth themes to drive our equity investment and to balance that against short term macro ideas. Hence, we expect to always have some of our equities driving capital gain which we can use to reinvest in income producing assets.

Conclusion

In our view, the best approach is to generate the desired level of income in a balanced way, without sacrificing either capital preservation or income growth. We seek to collect income from a diverse range of sources, both in equity and bonds, but without ignoring the total return nature of any mixed asset strategy.

At present, despite all the challenges, there remains opportunity for both total return and income in both equity and bonds. However, these may not exist always in the same assets. The best yields in both equity and bonds may not be the most attractive assets overall. In fact, some may turn out to be loss making from a total return point of view. We seek to avoid these value traps, never investing in income for income's sake. In practice, we look at the portfolio as a whole, considering whether it generates the desired level of income but also whether it is adequately diversified and has the potential to grow both the capital and income over time.

David Jane is on Premier Miton's Macro Thematic Multi Asset Team