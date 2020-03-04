LVMH
Wise's Ropers to remain 'flexible' and 'nimble' as Growth fund ups emerging markets exposure
'Constructive macro view' behind latest additions
How China's Stock Connect will help global investors
Five mega growth stocks from cognac to the Cloud
From beer to private equity, and cognac to cloud computing, Sanlam's global head of equities Pieter Fourie speaks to Annabelle Williams about his top stock picks across a broad universe.
Why premium brands need not fear a China slowdown
LUXURY GOODS
BlackRock's Devlin warns on European country risk rise
BlackRock's Vincent Devlin said country risk is a serious threat for European equity investors as markets decouple in reaction to the eurozone crisis.
The Absolute Return route to success in Europe
ABSOLUTE RETURNS