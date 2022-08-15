Rathbones' James Thomson: Why I put all my kids' ISAs in my fund

Presenting a slide titled ‘righting the wrongs' lead manager James Thomson told Investment Week that he had "finally" bought into Apple after missing a chance to buy into the company in 2007, a day after it launched its first iPhone.

"I saw Apple at the most fortuitous moment in history," he said. "I was in California the day after they launched the very first iPhone. And I missed it. And so ever since then it has felt like the one that got away and I have been waiting for the right moment to get involved."

When the market pulled back on US tech earlier this year as inflation picked up, Thomson used the moment to add Apple to the fund, along with luxury goods brand LVMH.

Adding a designer brand amid recession concerns and a cost-of-living crisis sounds questionable but Thomson explained that even during the Global Financial Crisis leather and fashion sales grew and the high-net-worth clientele of these brands do not tend to stop buying during recessions as much as other groups.

He noted that unlike other businesses, which are being negatively impacted by the supply chain issues, for a brand like LVMH there is an inbuilt level of exclusivity, so even if it could not produce so much it continues to work in the favour of these brands.

Both Apple and LVMH were resilient business, according to Thomson, an aspect he said was "underappreciated" in the stocks.

Contextualising the fund's positioning within the current macroeconomic backdrop, the manager said it was "much higher quality portfolio now than it was in 2008".

That year was a watershed moment for Thomson and the Global Opportunities fund, in which it fell almost 40%.

"In 2008, the fund was too adrenaline filled, with too many vulnerable small- and mid-cap companies, too much economic sensitivity, very little buffer and very little defence.

"Now I look at the portfolio as a sort of crown jewel type that will come out of this period, if anything stronger.

"I just invested all my kids ISAs' into this fund because I think it has that long-term potential. These are the sorts of businesses that should be owned for decades."