Morningstar launches Eurozone Societal Development Select 80 index

Exclusively licensed by HSBC

clock • 2 min read
Some of the companies selected for the index include Veolia and LVMH.
Image:

Some of the companies selected for the index include Veolia and LVMH.

Morningstar has added to its range of sustainability indices with the launch of the Morningstar Eurozone Societal Development Select 80 index.

The index will provide investors with exposure to large- and mid-cap eurozone-based companies with a "stronger commitment" to policies aligned to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, and which support economic development in emerging markets.

Morningstar said the index has been exclusively licensed by HSBC.

The index's starting point will be the Morningstar Eurozone Large-Mid Cap index, with around 400 companies, and it will then apply societal development scores, as well as filtering by company revenue, to bring the number to 80.

Morningstar: Vanguard voted against most civil rights, racial equity and environmental resolutions

To qualify for a social development score, a company must meet at least five of 32 key performance indicators identified by Sustainalytics, such as gender pay disclosure; fair trade products; human rights; working hours; and bribery and corruption policies, the data provider explained.

Once a company becomes eligible, its score gets calculated based on its rankings across key performance indicators for social and economic development policies, including what percentage of the company's revenue is derived from ‘low-' or ‘low-middle-income' markets, according to the World Bank's definitions.

Some of the companies selected for the index include Veolia and LVMH, Morningstar said.

Julien Thibaud, global head of derivatives and exchange business development at Morningstar Indexes, said: "We are excited to collaborate once again with HSBC to offer an ESG index-based approach for structured product investors.

"This new index draws on the leading global index methodologies of Morningstar Indexes and is based on the leading ESG research and data of Morningstar Sustainalytics."

He said: "It is designed to address growing investor interest in impact and societal development-related investment strategies and market exposures."

Vikram Puppala, global head of ESG products for Morningstar Sustainalytics, added: "We are proud to support an index for investors focused on the societal impacts of their portfolios. Companies operate in an interconnected socioeconomic context that affects human development through multiple lenses. These kind of collaborative index initiatives are a way forward for investors to meaningfully address basic social needs in global regions where it's most urgent."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Investors still expect double-digit returns despite economic turmoil

PineBridge Investments promotes Mick Sweeney to EMEA CEO

More on Equities

Aiming for a market neutral approach, the fund uses long and short positions to work to achieve 10-12% per annum with low volatility.
Equities

Wirecard critics Neil Campling and Toby Clothier launch hedge fund

Chameleon Global Capital Management

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 01 June 2023 • 2 min read
Both sustainable and non-sustainable labelled strategies reported inflows in April.
Equities

Investors pull funds from almost every asset class in April

Persistent equity outflows

Cristian Angeloni
clock 19 May 2023 • 1 min read
Ritu Vohora of T. Rowe Price
Equities

Taking a long view on small caps

Size does not matter

Ritu Vohora
clock 19 May 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

AssetCo CEO Campbell Fleming steps down

21 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

Liontrust outflows swell to £4.8bn as profits fall

21 June 2023 • 2 min read
03

UK inflation remains stagnant at 8.7% in May

21 June 2023 • 2 min read
04

Allianz GI's Riddell: Looming credit meltdown risks creating corporate bond fund illiquidity shock

20 June 2023 • 3 min read
05

Liontrust Tortoise managers leave firm

21 June 2023 • 1 min read
06

Harry Nimmo: 'I'm not ruling out a comeback'

21 June 2023 • 8 min read
22 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2023

Register now
Trustpilot