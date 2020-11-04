'No fundamental changes' to process as Brunner continues to look long term

Allianz Global Investors' Matthew Tillett has promised no fundamental changes to Brunner Investment Trust's investment process since the departure of Lucy Macdonald, as the new management team aims for continuity.

The head of Allianz GI's global equities team Macdonald left the firm in May, handing responsibilities for the £338m Brunner IT over to Tillett, who has been deputy manager since 2016.

Tillett is being supported by Jeremy Kent, who worked within Macdonald's team previously, and Marcus Morris-Eyton, a member of AllianzGI's European growth team.

Tillett told Investment Week there would be no fundamental changes to the trust's dual mandate of providing capital growth through a quality biased portfolio while delivering a yield in line with the market that grows ahead of inflation over time.

"It is very much a balanced approach. We look across the whole world, across all sectors, and that requires pulling ideas in from many different resources," Tillett explained.

The team now reflects that balance, with Tillett's background more income and value focused than Kent and Morris-Eyton.

There have been some changes at the portfolio level with the addition of new team members, though "nothing dramatic".

"Even where you have a team that has a shared philosophy, there are always differences of opinion on individual companies and investment cases," he added.

"There have been two or three examples of changes we have made since March that primarily reflect the changes in views and conviction among the team."

Tillett said he had been "pretty pleased" with the trust's performance through Covid. The trust's latest factsheet shows share price underperformance in the 12 months to 30 September, having lost 8.2% compared to a 0.9% loss from its benchmark, which is made up of 70% FTSE World ex UK and 30% FTSE All-Share.

However, Brunner's net asset value showed a marginal gain in that time, at 0.1%.

Brunner's 11.2% loss year-to-date, as at 27 October, compares to a 3.3% gain from its IT Global sector peers' average in that timeframe.

Tillett put the NAV performance down to its quality-oriented approach, meaning it had less exposure to Covid-affected stocks, though the trust does have select holdings within sectors such as travel and leisure.

The manager added the team had been working to understand whether some of the longer-term behavioural shifts within travel and home working seen through Covid would continue and what impact that might have on businesses and industries.

"Getting those questions right is going to be more important than what may or may not be getting a boost right now," he reasoned, noting it was "quite noisy and difficult really to be clear" in the short term, with ever-changing Government policy and consumer behaviour.

"But, at some point in the next few years things will normalise and that is when we will see what of those changes are permanent and what are temporary."

For instance, both catering company Compass and exhibitions business Informa were exited, due to uncertainty over the timeframe interest in their respective industries will return and the extent to which demand will rebound.