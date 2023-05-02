Stock Spotlight: Record profits help LVMH bag $500bn market value

LVMH's stock price has risen 43.6% in the last year alone.

LVMH stock price (€)

Wilfrid Craigie, senior analyst at Asset Value Investors, said the luxury goods market has been "thriving" for several decades, growing an average of 6% annually since 1996.

"Within this, LVMH has grown at a higher rate," Craigie noted, crediting this to "the alluring and illustrious heritage of its brands", along with its strong management.

"The luxury industry has high fixed costs in terms of direct retail and marketing, meaning that mega-brands benefit from significant scale advantages," he added.

Craigie also pointed to the "positive surprise" of a recent boom in US luxury spending, which Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, explained was due to "the rich getting richer" in the pandemic, with 131 billionaires more than doubling their net worth.

Market conditions

The high-net-worth customer base of LVMH also makes it attractive in the current market environment of high inflation and low growth, according to Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Having high-net worth individuals as your core customer base means sky-high ticket prices simply does not deter these shoppers," she said, while many other brands have struggled to hike prices to match inflation.

Scholar added: "In fact, some luxury products become more desirable as prices rise as they become less attainable."

Meanwhile, a potential recession is also unlikely to deter the firm's customers, as "the ultra-wealthy are not put off by economic ups and downs", said Streeter.

This was seconded by Axelle Pinon, a member of Carmignac's investment committee, who said the "demand for luxury goods is set to remain strong globally".

Furthermore, Pinon argued the firm represented a key opportunity for exposure to China from a European firm, negating the growing geopolitical risks emerging around tensions between the US and China.

China and emerging markets generally have been a core part of LVMH's success, as growth in the Chinese middle class has caused a surge in demand for luxury goods.

Scholar noted that following the reopening of China, Asia-wide sales for LVMH jumped 14% in the first quarter, while Chinese consumers are set to represent 40% of the global luxury market by 2030, according to Pinon.

However, Raj Shant, managing director of the PGIM Jennison Global Equity Opportunities fund, said the firm had performed well during the period of Chinese lockdown, which he said gave "insight into how strong demand for their products is in developed markets, even without those consumers".

Richard de Lisle, manager of the VT De Lisle America fund, also credited the firm's "inspired new designs and clever marketing and advertising" for its recent success.

De Lisle compared the firm to others that have achieved dominance in a competitive marketplace, such as McDonald's, though noted that in a cyclical industry such as fashion, LVMH "could become so pervasive" that its lustre begins to dull.

He added the firm's P/E of 33x was "quite high", instead preferring Capri (Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, Versace), which trades at a P/E of 7x.

However, Shant noted LVMH's current valuations sat roughly "in the middle of its historical range", while it had reached almost 55x in 2020.

He explained: "Despite the fact the stock price is up strongly this year, a lot of that has simply reflected rising earnings expectations rather than an expanding multiple."

In a league of its own

Despite reaching a valuation similar to that of American tech giants such as Meta and Tesla, analysts were keen to distinguish between these and LVMH.

While firms such as Apple also have huge brand pulling power, LVMH's "ultra-wealthy" customers set it apart from other giants, Streeter said.

Pinon noted that unlike many other large firms that had prioritised rapid growth and aggressive expansion, LVMH "has been focusing on profitability", maintaining its brands' heritage and adapting to consumer preferences.

Scholar agreed, arguing it was better placed to survive as the era of cheap money ends, unlike tech giants in the US.

She also noted that unlike other large companies, LVMH is less correlated with the strength of the global economy.

Meanwhile, Pinon also pointed to its family-owned status, which she said "gives it a distinct advantage over other large corporations", allowing it to maintain a long-term vision and "ensure stability and consistency".

She concluded: "The company's key brands, Louis Vuitton and Dior, continue to take market share. Additionally, other brands under the LVMH umbrella, such as Fendi, Celine and Loewe, are growing fast."