Stock Spotlight: 'Impossible to replicate' LVMH remains a gift for investors

This offers the group a strong ability to control pricing, according to Ben Peters, co-portfolio manager of TB Evenlode Global Income, who explained the variety of brands means an investment in LVMH "has the added benefit of diversifying the portfolio even within the consumer goods sector itself".

Rory Campbell-Lamerton, co-manager of Esk Global Equity, highlighted the same benefit of the luxury giant: "There is not an aspect of decadence, extravagance and super luxury that LVMH does not have a stake in."

Historic brands also create legacy customers who return year after year for iconic names such as Louis Vuitton, Moët and Hennessy, which Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, argued are likely to remain on Christmas lists, particularly given last year's "scaled back celebrations".

She added the group had shown resilience thanks to its online strength and increased focus on a "young and growing fan base", with the late Virgil Abloh a key figure in this strategy.

LVMH also shifted the focus of its 2021 acquisition Tiffany & Co to this growing market, Gerrit Smit, manager of Stonehage Fleming Global Best Ideas Equity, noted. He cited the ‘Not your Mother's Tiffany's' campaign, led by Emma Raducanu, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and BlackPink's Rosé, which he believes will help push the firm into the "top leagues".

This quick turnaround of the "venerable but troubled" Tiffany is typical of Bernard Arnault's decentralised model, argued Christopher Rossbach, manager of J Stern & Co World Stars Global Equity, who explained the firm benefits from a structure that "allows each brand to maintain its own philosophy, build its brand and develop a spirit of disruption and conquest".

"Shortly after taking over Tiffany, LVMH put in place a new management and changed its strategy decisively to focus on products and long-term market share," he added.

Alongside its Off-White purchase and refocusing of Tiffany, LVMH is taking advantage of a "buy less, buy better" mindset adopted by younger generations, according to Swetha Ramachandran, investment director at GAM Investments.

"Millennial and Gen Z consumers, estimated to drive 85% of luxury demand by 2035, are increasingly adopting [this] mindset and considering luxury purchases as an investment, thanks to a thriving resale market," she explained. "We have seen demand polarise between the stronger and weaker brands - with LV firmly in the former camp."

Sohil Chotai, co-manager of Jupiter European Special Situations, also noted the strength of Louis Vuitton in particular, as the brand remains the largest contributor to LVMH.

"One of LV's most popular bags, the Speedy, has increased its price at an average of 5% per annum for more than 40 years - which serves as a reminder that the best protection of real purchasing power can often be an investment in a very desirable brand," she said.

LVMH is also "well primed" to take advantage of the burgeoning middle class across Asia, according to Quilter Cheviot head of equity research Chris Beckett, who noted that while Chinese demographics "are not as positive as they once were, economic and income growth will continue".

Royal London Asset Management fund manager Steven Bolton also suggested that improving economic conditions in China "could be a positive for LVMH" but highlighted that the nation's "unspecified drive for common prosperity" as a risk to the firm's investment case.

Raj Shant, client portfolio manager at Jennison Associates, agreed that a "mantra of common prosperity" had made investors "nervous", but noted that "so far, at least, it seems that the aspiring middle-class consumers who constitute the backbone of demand for luxury goods in China have not been adversely affected".

One of the few issues for the growth prospects of the group, according to manager of Cerno Global Leaders James Spence, is there is "not much out there left to buy".

"Hermès was a target but they were rebuffed," he said. "That might partly explain the price paid for Tiffany which augmented sales in watches and jewellery, in what is termed hard luxury. Tiffany is probably about as mid-market as LVMH would go."