The truth about M&A: Marriage and acrimony

Matches made in heaven

PPG and Ennis-Flint

At the end of 2020 PPG announced the acquisition of Ennis-Flint, a global coatings manufacturer based in North Carolina, USA for $1.15bn.





The company is a global leader in advanced pavement markings and traffic safety solutions, with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products.





Many acquisitions these days are driven by the desire to bring in-house some complementary technology. In buying Ennis-Flint, PPG has acquired a leader in road markings, unremarkable until you consider the growing importance of how vehicles, not just their drivers, need to recognise visual signs.





For PPG, it is another piece of a bigger mobility puzzle.





Coatings are critical to the infrastructure which will enable advanced mobility. They are important in determining the effectiveness of communication between vehicles and perception of the surrounding road environment.





As autonomous driving complexity rises, so too must the functionality of the coatings employed. Electrification also depends on coatings to enhance battery performance.





Mobility has been a strategic focus for PPG for some time. Ennis-Flint slots into a portfolio which is already broad, from cathode binders for battery packs, to lidar-reflective coatings and self-shedding surfaces.





The Ennis-Flint acquisition connects vehicle solutions to the external environment. This places PPG in a central role to provide solutions for the vehicles of the future.