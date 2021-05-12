The truth about M&A: Marriage and acrimony

The hits, misses and maybes of the deal world

James Spence, co-founder and managing director at Cerno Capital, looks at the deals that blossomed into something meaningful - and those that ended in heartache.
Matches made in heaven
PPG and Ennis-Flint
At the end of 2020 PPG announced the acquisition of Ennis-Flint, a global coatings manufacturer based in North Carolina, USA for $1.15bn. 

The company is a global leader in advanced pavement markings and traffic safety solutions, with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products. 

Many acquisitions these days are driven by the desire to bring in-house some complementary technology. In buying Ennis-Flint, PPG has acquired a leader in road markings, unremarkable until you consider the growing importance of how vehicles, not just their drivers, need to recognise visual signs. 

For PPG, it is another piece of a bigger mobility puzzle.

Coatings are critical to the infrastructure which will enable advanced mobility. They are important in determining the effectiveness of communication between vehicles and perception of the surrounding road environment. 

As autonomous driving complexity rises, so too must the functionality of the coatings employed. Electrification also depends on coatings to enhance battery performance. 

Mobility has been a strategic focus for PPG for some time. Ennis-Flint slots into a portfolio which is already broad, from cathode binders for battery packs, to lidar-reflective coatings and self-shedding surfaces. 

The Ennis-Flint acquisition connects vehicle solutions to the external environment. This places PPG in a central role to provide solutions for the vehicles of the future. 
Matches made in heaven
Pioneer and Shimano
Shimano, a leading manufacturer of bicycle componentry relies on innovation, scale and distribution to maintain its competitive advantage. Acquisitions occur rarely and are typically a sign of industry development. 

In 2020, it acquired the cycle sport business of Pioneer Electronics. The 'prize' for Shimano is Pioneer's range of pedalling monitors, more commonly referred to as ‘power meters' alongside web interfaces. 

Pioneer's meters were designed to interface with Shimano equipment and therefore represented an obvious target should Shimano wish to develop an in-house range of power meters. Tech previously reserved for professionals, is now enhancing experiences for all cyclists. 

This trickle down of technology from high-end equipment to lower price points is where Shimano excels – no other bicycle equipment maker markets products at all price points. 

Power meters are typically after-market items, however there is a small but growing market for top-of-the-range bicycles with power meters already installed. 

Shimano has already released its top end crank set with power meters built in – a sleeker, more integrated solution than the Pioneer retro-fit item. This will undoubtedly be followed by releases at lower price points. 
Matches made in heaven
Linde and ITM Power
In 2019, global gas supplier, Linde participated in the fundraising of ITM Power, a British manufacturer of electrolysers for hydrogen generation. The placement raised £52m, anchored by an injection of £38mn by Linde, giving the firm a ~20% stake of ITM's £160m market cap.  

This JV bore fruit with ITM Power delivering the world's largest electrolyser (24MW) for installation in Linde's Leuna Chemical Complex in Germany. 

We think this pairing is particularly attractive. ITM Power/Linde does not have to identify the winning source of renewable energy for hydrogen production (upstream). Neither does it hitch its bets on a winner in fuel cell technology or end-application of hydrogen fuel (downstream).  

ITM Power has utilised the proceeds of the placement and subsequent capital raises to move into a new factory to scale up production of its electrolysers to 1GW per year, the rough equivalent to one of the UK's eight nuclear power plants. 

The market is awakening to the opportunity (albeit somewhat exuberantly) and shares in ITM Power have increased 1,226% in the subsequent 15 months to today, taking Linde's stake to a value of £604m. 
Matches where the timing wasn't right
LVMH and Tiffany
When LVMH announced the acquisition of American jeweller Tiffany & Co. on 25 November 2019, the market greeted the news enthusiastically. Luxury's largest deal came with a rich price tag of $16.2bn ($135 per share). 

However, a few weeks after the announcement, Covid-19 stuck, with the luxury and travel sectors among the worst hit. Tiffany went from profit to loss in the first half, and as its stores closed, its share price dropped to $103, despite the practical underpinning of the share offer. 

Following attempts to delay consummation of the deal, parties finally settled on a lower price of US$131.50 per share, a c.$430mn reduction. Whether the 2.6% discount was worth the trouble is a question many have pondered. 

While luxury does not offer automatic synergies on the front-end, brands operating under a conglomerate umbrella with scale can benefit on the operating side, including global expansion and e-commerce. 

Digital strategies are becoming increasingly important, particularly during the pandemic stores are forced to close worldwide and mainland Chinese tourists that had made up 35% of sales are no longer travelling. 
And one that should not be joined in matrimony
VISA and Plaid
VISA's failed bid for fintech Plaid offered some insight about where the payments sector might be heading and may flag a new age for US regulation. 

For the US Department of Justice (DoJ) to halt the acquisition on the basis of monopolistic practices suggests the agency has grown a new pair of spectacles. 

VISA's planned acquisition of fPlaid, which is building a bank-linked payment network removing the necessity for merchants to transact via debit cards, was halted a year after announcement, due to the DoJ investigating the transaction on anti-trust grounds. 

VISA had forecast that 2021 group sales would have risen by a meagre 1% on the back of the deal and earnings per share (EPS) fallen by 1%. 

The transaction was not material in an immediate financial sense, so why was it significant? VISA CEO, Alfred Kelly pointed to the differences between networks delineated by data (Plaid) and those driven by the movement of funds (VISA). It is easy to see how the marriage between the two would have been powerful. 
When companies launch into the expensive, disruptive and time-consuming process of acquisition, it informs the investor of how company managements see their sector.

Above and beyond bland quarterly updates, which have often become anodyne, acquisition strategies reveal real desire.

And, as with love and lust, these impulses are fraught with risk, particularly for the CEOs who have to rationalise their desires into an information hungry marketplace. Acquisitions are notifiable events.

It is certainly not a prerequisite that the companies in our portfolios vigorously pursue acquisitions. The adage that you can't buy your way out of trouble often proves true in the corporate arena.

Most leading companies have the potential via their securities rating and their purview of their sectors to contemplate additions. They come in different shapes and sizes.

