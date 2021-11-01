Deep Dive: Focus on the consumer goods market

In the final quarter of 2021, the question of equity valuations has not gone away, and the shape of the question is similar. Information technology companies continue to be in the driving seat, with the MSCI World IT index up 14.1% over a six-month period, and conversely the MSCI World Consumer Staples index is up by only 4%. The IT and consumer goods sectors are key for the Evenlode Global Income portfolio, and their divergent fortunes illustrate some of the dynamic opportunities available for longer-term income-seeking investors.

Prices and pricing

The consumer goods sector was already looking like one of the better value areas of the market, and its relative underperformance has made that all the more so. The market's bearish sentiment towards the sector should not be ignored - there is usually some logic behind the narrative.

Evenlode: Greenhouse gas emissions down as company reporting data improves

In the case of consumer goods there is a clear factor that is causing concern - cost inflation. The price of raw commodities, packaging and transportation costs have all increased, with certain areas going up by double-digit percentage rates. The effect on profit margin has been dramatic in some cases. Clorox saw its gross profit margin reduce by 10 percentage points in the three months to the end of June. While such a large margin decline is rare, other consumer goods companies are also feeling the squeeze from rising costs and this is reflected in investor sentiment.

The search for high-quality, sufficiently cash-generative companies involves assessing whether those firms have pricing power. Companies that possess pricing power should be able to increase their own prices without affecting the volumes that customers demand too much. Consumer goods companies like Procter & Gamble, Clorox and Unilever have shown historically that this is possible for them, although there is a lag. Intuitively people are more willing and able to bear price increases if they are more gradual, and there is of course a limit to how far any business can push prices in one hit. Nonetheless, if prices can be increased at an appropriate pace then a patient company should be able to catch up with inflation over time.

A business will only find itself in the enviable position of having pricing power if it delivers something that customers perceive to be of value. In the consumer goods space, brands are very relevant to the relationship that a customer has with a product; product quality is clearly important and, like it or not, the business's marketing abilities are crucial to customer perception and engagement.

Value and activity

Short-term concerns often offer valuation opportunities for investors with a long-term time horizon. We believe this to be the case for the consumer goods industry.

Most recently we initiated a position in luxury goods giant LVMH, famed for the Louis Vuitton brand, which generates most of its profits from fashion and leather goods. We bought a small position after the share price declined on the back of worries about demand from China, following comments from the government about a potential wealth tax grab. Looking over the long-term, the brand heritage of its portfolio is virtually impossible to replicate, creating a very attractive moat around the firm's ability to price. Compared with, say, Clorox, whose name is that associated with bleach and other cleaning products, initiating a position in a business like LVMH has the added benefit of diversifying the portfolio even within the consumer goods sector itself.

While we look to the long term, the short term happens day by day. As local and global economies deal with the continued effects of the coronavirus pandemic, companies, particularly in the consumer goods sector, will continue to experience a broad range of conditions driven by unknowable supply chain disruption and demand volatility. Pricing power, ample cash flow and solid balance sheets help to mitigate this volatility.

Valuation discipline helps to ensure that good company fundamental performance is translated into investment performance. Income stocks are no different to other companies; they must invest in their businesses to maintain their competitive advantage.

Ben Peters and Chris Elliott are co-managers of the TB Evenlode Global Income Fund