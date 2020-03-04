Liontrust
Specialist fund management
Liontrust is an independent specialist fund management company with no corporate parent that launched in 1995 and was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1999.
Its head office is on the Strand in London and it has offices in Edinburgh and Luxembourg.
It has eight fund management teams: five investing in UK, European, Asian and global equities; a global fixed income team; a sustainable investment team; and one that manages multi-asset portfolios.
Robin Geffen: Why many UK dividend yields 'are purely an illusion'
Sentiment towards the UK has improved following December's General Election result, but we believe equity income investors need to tread carefully in 2020.
John Husselbee: Why hold negative-yielding bonds?
$17trn of debt is now 'paying' a negative yield
The investment opportunities 'making our societies cleaner, healthier and safer'
We are now a decade on from the Global Financial Crisis and special measures, in the form of low interest rates and other stimulus, remain in place across much of the world.
