Liontrust

Specialist fund management

Liontrust is an independent specialist fund management company with no corporate parent that launched in 1995 and was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1999.

Its head office is on the Strand in London and it has offices in Edinburgh and Luxembourg.

It has eight fund management teams: five investing in UK, European, Asian and global equities; a global fixed income team; a sustainable investment team; and one that manages multi-asset portfolios.