Liontrust has teamed up with the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) in a move set to boost the former’s trading operations.
The partnership will see Liontrust's UK-based traders join BNY's buy-side trading solutions team, giving the asset manager access to a global network of brokers and venues, enabling it to respond to market developments beyond UK trading hours. Liontrust AM chief commercial officer Matthew McLoughlin departs after a decade with the firm BNY's global trading solutions currently reaches 100 global markets across all major asset classes, including fixed income and derivative products. Through its collaboration with Liontrust, BNY will also give the company access to the firm's techno...
