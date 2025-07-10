Liontrust share price jumps 8% despite £1.1bn outflows in three months

AuMA stayed at £22.6bn for the three months ended 30 June, which was largely driven by strong investment returns and partly offset by further net outflows. Liontrust outsources UK trading team to BNY Liontrust's CEO John Ions relayed his firm's active management commitment, especially during the more challenging period markets were currently in. "We have now begun to see investors, led by institutional clients, turn more towards actively managed funds and diversify geographically, with Europe and the UK outperforming the US stock market over the first half of 2025," he said. UK ...