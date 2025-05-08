Liontrust AM chief commercial officer Matthew McLoughlin departs after a decade with the firm

In a LinkedIn post, McLoughlin said it "has been a privilege to help scale one of the UK's most ambitious investment managers", and added that he now feels "energised for the next chapter, focused on driving innovation and growth". He thanked his "colleagues, clients, partners, and peers" for making his past decade at Liontrust "so rewarding", adding: "Your trust, collaboration, and camaraderie made all the difference." Liontrust hires former GAM Investment's Phil Rosenberg as distribution head for the Middle East and Asia McLoughlin joined Liontrust as a senior trader in September...