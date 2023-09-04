LGT completes £140m takeover of abrdn's DFM business

In the UK and Jersey

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read
'The completion of this transaction marks another milestone in LGT Wealth Management’s journey from inception in 2008.'
Image:

'The completion of this transaction marks another milestone in LGT Wealth Management’s journey from inception in 2008.'

LGT Wealth Management has completed its £140m acquisition of abrdn’s discretionary fund management business in the UK and Jersey.

The deal, which was first announced in February 2023, has now received all required regulatory approvals. LGT said it had also assumed all the client relationships of the DFM business, as well as its 140 employees.

Following the acquisition, LGT Wealth Management's assets under management increased by £6bn to more than £28bn.

abrdn's £6bn discretionary fund management arm to be sold to LGT

The deal also bolstered the company's UK footprint with additional offices in Birmingham and Leeds, alongside the expansion of its existing locations of London, Edinburgh, Bristol and Jersey.

Ben Snee, CEO of LGT Wealth Management, said the completion of this transaction marked "another milestone" in the firm's journey from inception in 2008 to a "leading wealth manager in the UK" today.

"We are confident that our commitment to excellent client service and conviction-based investing will drive further growth and support our clients' ambitions," he said. 

LGT Wealth Management hires portfolio manager from Brooks Macdonald

Prince Max von Liechtenstein, chair of LGT, added: "The UK is one of LGT's key European markets and LGT Wealth Management is well-positioned to capture the opportunities available for further organic growth.

"Clients want stable partners who can combine long-term vision with an entrepreneurial approach. LGT's focus on high performance and sustainability appeals to high-net-worth private individuals, financial advisers and institutional clients in the UK and around the world."

Related Topics

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

'Lack of new investor interest' forces BlackRock to shut $22m China Flexible Equity fund

Polar Capital makes double analyst hire for global technology team

More on Companies

The ONS highlighted the role of higher interest rates on the downturn in M&A activity during the period.
Companies

M&A activity subdued in Q2 as borrowing costs rise

Challenging market conditions

Laura Miller
clock 05 September 2023 • 2 min read
Aviva said it would be contesting the claim but declined to comment further on legal proceedings.
Companies

Aviva Investors and LGIM sued over alleged Russian discrimination

XTX Markets

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 05 September 2023 • 2 min read
Last month, GAM entered an agreement with NewGAMe and Rock Investment to extend immediate short-term financing of £18m.
Companies

GAM repays Liontrust loan in full

Loan facility cancelled

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 05 September 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Caledonia Investments to sell 7IM stake to Canadian pension for £255m

05 September 2023 • 3 min read
02

Capital Strategies Partners appoints ex-Franklin Templeton client service head to sales team

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
03

Options to resolve Digital 9 Infrastructure's 'material uncertainty' narrow as 'funding crisis' persists

05 September 2023 • 6 min read
04

Real estate stock exchange IPSX to wind down operations

05 September 2023 • 2 min read
05

GAM repays Liontrust loan in full

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
06

Aviva Investors and LGIM sued over alleged Russian discrimination

05 September 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot